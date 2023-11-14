The Importance of Diversification in Investing

Most investors understand that diversification is important. Research has shown that investors can produce better risk-adjusted returns by diversifying between, and often even within, different asset classes. Someone who uses traditional financial instruments to save for retirement typically invests in a balanced portfolio.

Depending on many factors, they will have around 40% to 60% equity exposure (local and global), 15% to 30% fixed-income exposure (mostly local but also global), and then some listed property, commodity, and cash exposure. Unfortunately, the South African financial industry has not developed sufficiently to allow for investing in alternatives like consumers in the developed world can. In South Africa, one or two hedge funds seem promising, but retail private equity funds have yet to come up with a sustainable solution. Access to alternatives can do a lot for long-term investor returns. One of these ‘asset classes’ is once again making a lot of noise: cryptocurrencies (also known as cryptos

