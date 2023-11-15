Meeting in Dakar Reflects on Global Health Challenges

The meeting in Dakar, Senegal, under the theme Science Saves Lives, gathered to reflect on the past and plan for the future. The Grand Challenges in Global Health initiative was launched in 2003, focusing on 14 significant scientific challenges. Progress in women's health was discussed, highlighting the lack of investment and exclusion of women in clinical trials. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched the initiative to find innovative solutions to these challenges.

