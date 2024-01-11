South Africa accuses Israel of violating Genocide Convention in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings on 11-12 January at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court, in a case brought by South Africa against Israel. South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Both Israel and South Africa have ratified the genocide convention.

What is the International Court of Justice? The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is one of many international courts. It is the most prominent and widely regarded as the most authoritative as it is the only judicial body set out in the Charter of the United Nations. It has general jurisdiction rather than being limited to specific areas of law, such as the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, or regional human rights courts, such as the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The ICJ should be distinguished from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which also has its seat in The Hague, in the Netherland





South Africa Files Urgent Case Against Israel for Genocide in GazaSouth Africa has initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged crimes against humanity committed in Palestine. The Presidency said South African was obliged "to prevent genocide from occurring" against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the application against Israel was filed on Friday.

South Africa Files Case Against Israel for Genocidal Acts in GazaThe South African government has filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that Israel is engaging in genocidal acts in Gaza. The case will be heard in January 2024 and contends that Israel is committing human rights violations under the Genocide Convention.

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’President Cyril Ramaphosa met Jewish community leaders this week as the UN General Assembly made its strongest call for an end to the war in Gaza. Jewish community leaders have said that President Ramaphosa has reassured them that Pretoria does not intend severing diplomatic ties with Israel. In a meeting with the community leaders, Ramaphosa also denounced anti-Semitic behaviour towards Jewish people in South Africa — “including the boycott of Jewish-owned businesses” — as well as Islamophobia. He also condemned Hamas for its actions. Leaders of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) said after meeting Ramaphosa on Wednesday that he “re-iterated Dirco’s public position that there was no intention to sever diplomatic ties between Israel and South Africa.” This position appeared to contradict the ANC support of a resolution passed in Parliament last month calling on Pretoria to sever relations with Israel because of its bombardment of Gaza.

