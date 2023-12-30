South Africa Files Urgent Case Against Israel for Genocide in Gaza

South Africa has filed an urgent case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the state of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The Presidency said South African was obliged "to prevent genocide from occurring" against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the application against Israel was filed on Friday.





Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’President Cyril Ramaphosa met Jewish community leaders this week as the UN General Assembly made its strongest call for an end to the war in Gaza. Jewish community leaders have said that President Ramaphosa has reassured them that Pretoria does not intend severing diplomatic ties with Israel. In a meeting with the community leaders, Ramaphosa also denounced anti-Semitic behaviour towards Jewish people in South Africa — “including the boycott of Jewish-owned businesses” — as well as Islamophobia. He also condemned Hamas for its actions. Leaders of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) said after meeting Ramaphosa on Wednesday that he “re-iterated Dirco’s public position that there was no intention to sever diplomatic ties between Israel and South Africa.” This position appeared to contradict the ANC support of a resolution passed in Parliament last month calling on Pretoria to sever relations with Israel because of its bombardment of Gaza.

Israel Faces Pressure to Protect Palestinian Civilians in Gaza ConflictIsrael faced growing United States calls to avoid further harm to Palestinian civilians in its fight against Hamas militants in Gaza, as the warring sides on Sunday showed no sign of moving toward reviving their collapsed truce.

Israel carries out deadly bombardments in Gaza as calls for protection of civilians growIsrael conducted more than 400 strikes in Gaza since the ceasefire collapsed, with at least 240 people killed. Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched rocket attacks on Israeli cities. US Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the rising civilian toll.

