South Africa Files Case Against Israel for Genocidal Acts in Gaza

A week ago, South Africans woke up to breaking news that the government had filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that the state of Israel is engaging in genocidal acts in Gaza.

The application, which has been confirmed by the United Nations (UN) court and will be heard on the 11th and 12th of January 2024, contends that Israel is committing human rights violations under the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, commonly referred to as the Genocide Convention. The Genocide Convention was conceived in response to the Second World War, where atrocities such as the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews, lacked an adequate legal definition. By the time the Second World War took place, there were already multilateral treaties that addressed the conduct of warfare – the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907. These international treaties and declarations were among the first formal statements outlining the laws of war and war crime





