Africa's Potential in Green Energy Industry

South Africa, as one of the biggest producers of platinum in the world and also endowed with many so-called green minerals of the future, has a keen interest in the unfolding discussions about Africa’s role in beneficiating and creating renewable energy industries on the continent. Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy told City Press at the COP28 conference that African countries broached the subject at the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya in September.

Africa stands in a good position to blaze the trail in the green energy industry. The continent has 53% of global cobalt reserves, 25% of bauxite, 21% of graphite, 6% of copper, 46% of manganese, 35% of chromite, 79% of phosphate rock and 91% of platinum group metals, according to the United States Geological Survey. Beyond reserves, Africa accounts for an even greater share of the current production of these minerals, including a commanding 70% of cobalt—crucial for electric vehicle batterie





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Challenges of Energy Efficiency in South AfricaSouth Africa's challenging environment makes it difficult for businesses to become more energy efficient. Dependency on Eskom, costly solutions, and additional expenses hinder investment in energy-efficient technologies.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Proposed Electricity Regulation Act as a Solution to South Africa's Energy CrisisThought Leader | Reforms are not a silver bullet for the energy crisis. Although many might be eager to see Eskom go away, there are valid reasons for questioning how effective government reforms to the energy sector will actually be. For more:

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

South Africa unveils plan for Just Energy TransitionSouth Africa announces the Just Energy Transition Implementation Plan (JET-IP) to guide the country's shift to a low-carbon economy and meet carbon emissions reduction commitments. The plan aims to promote inclusive economic growth, ensure energy security, and create employment opportunities. It requires R1.5 trillion from 2023 to 2027 for decarbonising the economy.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

South Africa's Andile Ngcaba addresses Africa Tech Festival 2023Andile Ngcaba, South Africa's first post-apartheid era telecommunications director-general-turned-businessman, addressed the prestigious Africa Tech Festival 2023 in Cape Town. His refreshing response to a question on driving change in Africa's digital landscape was well-received by the audience, including Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Africa Fibre Forum 2023: Accelerating Fibre Rollout in AfricaThe Africa Fibre Forum 2023, hosted by Digital Council Africa (DCA) and co-sponsored by Huawei and the World Broadband Association (WBBA), took place in Cape Town and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the rollout of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of Africa Com, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50+ organizations, and several media outlets. Among the consensus points reached during the event is that digitalisation and globalisation have made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. As such, having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosion

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Study Reveals Reasons Behind South Africa's Economic DeclineA new study led by Ricardo Hausmann, professor of public development at Harvard, has analyzed why South Africa has struggled to grow its economy over the last 15 years. The study highlights a collapsing state as a major factor contributing to the country's economic decline. Titled 'Growth Through Inclusion in South Africa', the report aims to understand the reasons behind South Africa's poor performance and offers potential solutions to address the issues of inequality and exclusion.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »