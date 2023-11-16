Proposed Electricity Regulation Act as a Solution to South Africa's Energy Crisis

Although many might be eager to see Eskom go away, there are valid reasons for questioning how effective government reforms to the energy sector will actually be. This article discusses the proposed Electricity Regulation Act (ERA) as a solution to South Africa's energy crisis, which aims to end the state's monopoly in the energy sector and introduce a competitive electricity market.

