Battle for Control over Tongaat Hulett as Vision and RGS Consortiums Compete to Buy Bank Debt

The Vision and RGS consortiums are battling it out to buy the bank debt that would give them control over Tongaat Hulett. Vision includes a financier who spent a chunk of his career in the service of three notorious Kazakh oligarchs known as "The Trio"; it also includes a company implicated in Pakistan's so-called "sugar mafia" cartel scandal. Both deny any wrongdoing. RGS is part of the Mozambican Gulamo group, previously called out for its closeness to the ruling Frelimo party.

Things have been sour for sugar giant Tongaat Hulett since 2019, when a new management team uncovered accounting failures and alleged fraud that led to a R12 billion reversal in the company's valuation. With a group of banks holding the company over a barrel of debt, there have been increasingly desperate efforts at keeping alive a business that supports thousands of jobs, especially in KwaZulu-Nata





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIA to Test Computer Vision at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand PrixThe FIA will be testing Computer Vision at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to assist analysts at its Remote Operations Centre. The use of AI aims to address the increasing frequency of drivers breaking track limits during races.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Supervisor Diagnosed with Cancer Finds Relief with Old Mutual Illness InsuranceSponsored: Don’t allow affordability to deter you from getting Illness insurance from Old Mutual. A minimal cover is better than no cover. For more information:

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Interview with Max Price on the State of South AfricaCelebrating 1 year of insightful conversations on FixSA with maggsonmedia: Max Price - a former vice-chancellor of UCT, shares wisdom on leadership, 'the devil is in the detail & there’s a sense that policies don’t get implemented.' Download podcast ⬇️

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

President of Angola's Visit to the United States: Strengthening Bilateral RelationsThe visit of the President of Angola to the United States could mark a significant development in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, stated that the visit will provide an opportunity for the two presidents to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of diplomatic relations and strengthen cooperation on trade, investment, climate, and energy. President Biden emphasized the shared values and vision for a more peaceful and democratic world.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Supervisor Diagnosed with Cancer Finds Relief with Old Mutual Illness InsuranceSponsored: Don’t allow affordability to deter you from getting Illness insurance from Old Mutual. A minimal cover is better than no cover. For more information:

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »