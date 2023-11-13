Challenges of Energy Efficiency in South Africa

As much as businesses want to become more energy efficient, the reality is that South Africa is a challenging environment in which to do so. Most organisations are dependent on Eskom for their power, and while UPS/inverters, generators and solar solutions are available to ensure operations can continue amid load-shedding, they are costly.

It should be remembered that in business the unit cost of a product is calculated in kilowatts per hour, meaning that when you add new energy sources to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis, the cost of the product increases. Companies located in office parks are now also being charged for diesel to power generators, another expense that was not there previously. In a nutshell, some businesses struggle to afford the investment in energy-efficient technologies. At the same time, energy efficiency is becoming non-negotiable, particularly in industries like telecommunications, mining and big data

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITONLİNESA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOKSBURGNEWS: Suzuki continues setting sales records in South AfricaBreaking Stories

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Banking app kidnapping: New crime trend sweeping South AfricaBusiness owners and individuals are being targeted by syndicates who use threats of violence to drain their victims’ bank accounts.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Economists Not Expecting Significant Job Creation in South AfricaEconomists predict that the third quarter of this year will not see a significant increase in job creation in South Africa . Ongoing logistics impediments and power supply issues are cited as reasons for the lack of job opportunities in the mining and manufacturing sectors. Concerns are raised about the impact of job losses on families and the overall unemployment rate.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: South Africa's Teams in United Rugby ChampionshipThe first month of the third season of the URC is following the script of the first one: South Africa ’s teams go north, most of them struggled, they lose two, three and four matches, and are written off at the end of November. Then the northern teams come to South Africa in December and January and by February, South Africa ’s teams are top of the charts and leading the charge into the tail end of the league season, and primed to host play-off matches in May.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Artificial Lakes in South Africa Not Properly Managed, Says ExpertArtificial lakes in South Africa , such as Hartbeespoort, are not being treated and managed as semi-natural lake ecosystems, according to an expert. This lack of proper management is affecting the health of the lakes and their ability to meet demands for potable water and recreational use. Effluents from wastewater treatment plants are being discharged into the lakes without appropriate treatment, leading to nutrient pollution.

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Paratus South Africa Teleport Nears CompletionThe newly constructed Paratus South Africa teleport, the Goedehoop Teleport in Doornkloof, Pretoria, is nearing completion. It aims to enhance non-terrestrial communications in sub-Saharan Africa by providing satellite solutions and colocation services to customers and other satellite operators. This initiative is part of Paratus Group's mission to transform Africa through digital infrastructure and service.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »