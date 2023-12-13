NSFAS Warns Applicants of Fake Mobile Apps

NSFAS is warning applicants that it has not yet launched an official mobile app and any other mobile apps circulating are unofficial. The scheme says that these apps are run by criminals for the purpose of stealing personal information from students. One particular app seems legitimate but it too is being used by threat actors to harvest important data from young people.

Students are being warned that the official NSFAS app has yet to launch on mobile, and those apps that exist are unofficial, and worst still, may be used to steal personal information. 'NSFAS has discovered several bogus mobile apps operating online under the NSFAS' name. Please note that all these ARE FAKE and being used by criminals to steal personal details,' the scheme warned on its official X account, reiterating that it has yet to launch an official application. NSFAS has discovered several bogus mobile apps operating online under the NSFAS' name. Please note that all these ARE FAKE and being used by criminals to steal personal details. NSFAS HAS NOT launched its mobile app yet. Below is a list of some of these apps





