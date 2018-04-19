Africa Fibre Forum 2023: Accelerating Fibre Rollout in Africa

The Africa Fibre Forum 2023, hosted by Digital Council Africa (DCA) and co-sponsored by Huawei and the World Broadband Association (WBBA), took place in Cape Town and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the rollout of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of Africa Com, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50+ organizations, and several media outlets.

Among the consensus points reached during the event is that digitalisation and globalisation have made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. As such, having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosio

South Africa Headlines Read more: MYBROADBAND »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITNEWSAFRİCA: IOT Forum Africa 2023 - IT News Africa | EventsIOTFA 2023 will bring together leading experts in the IoT industry to discuss the latest developments and trends in IoT and its impact on our lives. Book your seat before 01 March 2023 and save R1,000! Click here to register: Innovative IOTFA23 🚀

Source: ITNewsAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Cybastion Joins as Founding Sponsor at Cyber Africa Forum 2023 to Promote Digital Security in AfricaAnnouncement - Cybastion, a rapidly growing cybersecurity firm, is pleased to announce its role as a founding sponsor at the 2023 Cyber Africa Forum (CAF) in Cote d'Ivoire on April 24-25, 2023. The theme for this year's forum is "Challenges, actors, and partnerships: what solutions to secure the digitalization of Africa ?"

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ITNEWSAFRİCA: IOT Forum Africa 2023, Johannesburg - IT News Africa | EventsFind out how IoT can deliver unprecedented intelligence to drive performance, growth, and profitability. Don’t miss this

Source: ITNewsAfrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Openserve destroyed in South Africa’s 2023 fibre price warFollowing a raft of fibre speed and price changes announced in the past few weeks, one network appears to be lagging behind its rivals in nearly every line speed category. These clickbait headings are annoying. They are not destroyed 🙄

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) Wins Africa Food Prize 2023Press Release - The Pan- Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) has been honored with the prestigious Africa Food Prize for 2023, recognizing their exceptional leadership in the development of numerous bean varieties that improve farm productivity and profitability, and meet increasing consumer demand. The announcement was made by Africa Food Prize Chairperson, and former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete during the AGRF2023 held in Tanzania.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Bringing fibre to the people: How Zoom Fibre is bridging the digital divide in South AfricaWhile South Africa has made significant strides in expanding connectivity and digital infrastructure, there are still significant barriers that prevent equal access and participation in the digital world.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »