South Africa to Have Over 500 Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

Motorists who have shifted from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to new energy vehicles (NEVs) are set to have access to more than 500 charging stations on South Africa’s major roads by the end of this year. There is likely to be a further significant expansion in the number of charging stations in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Read: Car-charging investment soars, driven by EV growth and government funds This follows Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) confirming its investment of R35 million to roll out the installation of more than 127 charging stations across South Africa, and automotive business council Naamsa confirming it is hopeful of being able to announce by the end of this year the successful bidders for its tender worth “hundreds of millions of rand” for the installation of charging stations on major routes countrywide. Mark Raine, co-CEO of MBSA and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said there are currently about 350 public charging stations available in South Africa and this will grow towards 500 by the end of this yea

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: South Africa's Andile Ngcaba addresses Africa Tech Festival 2023Andile Ngcaba, South Africa 's first post-apartheid era telecommunications director-general-turned-businessman, addressed the prestigious Africa Tech Festival 2023 in Cape Town. His refreshing response to a question on driving change in Africa's digital landscape was well-received by the audience, including Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Africa Fibre Forum 2023: Accelerating Fibre Rollout in AfricaThe Africa Fibre Forum 2023, hosted by Digital Council Africa (DCA) and co-sponsored by Huawei and the World Broadband Association (WBBA), took place in Cape Town and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the rollout of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of Africa Com, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50+ organizations, and several media outlets. Among the consensus points reached during the event is that digitalisation and globalisation have made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. As such, having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosion

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Illicit Trade on the Rise in South Africa[PODCAST] ‘People cannot afford to buy legal stuff and are turning to the black market to find cheaper alternatives. The problem is they may also get dangerous products’ - StefanoBetti on MoneywebAtMidday with JeremyMaggs. Download the podcast below.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: South Africa's Fibre Industry Set for Healthy GrowthA report by BMIT predicts a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% for South Africa 's fibre industry over the next five years. The wholesale fixed access market is expected to surpass mobile facilities in revenue. The success is attributed to the adoption of an open-access model.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Unemployment Rate in South Africa Declines, but Remains HighThe official unemployment rate in South Africa decreased from 32.6% to 31.9% in the third quarter of the year. However, experts warn that the rate is still very high and has not declined sufficiently from the pandemic peak of 35.3% reached at the end of 2021.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Chief Rabbi accuses ANC of abandoning South Africa's valuesChief rabbi of the Union of Orthodox Synagogues Warren Goldstein has slammed the SA government, accusing the ANC of turning its back on South Africa . Read more here ⬇️

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »