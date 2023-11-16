MultiChoice loses subscribers in all segments except one

Its customers are, on average, now not active for 97 out of every 365 days – more than three months out of every 12.The only real bright spot in MultiChoice’s financial results between April and September was that it added DStv Premium subscribers for the first time “in many years”. This was very likely entirely due to the Rugby World Cup in France, which kicked off in September – such is the power of the Springboks.

Key will be whether MultiChoice manages to hold on to any of these probably ‘temporary’ subscribers. The 5% increase on its smallest, yet most lucrative, subscriber base (after an 11% decline between 2021 and this year) was not enough to offset a 5% drop in its ‘premium’ segment, which counts the DStv Premium and Compact Plus packages. This means that the Compact Plus subscriber base likely saw a double-digit decline (Compact Plus exists as an upsell to the middle-market DStv Compact base).For the first time since its listing in 2019, it has lost subscribers in all three segments: premium, mid-market and mass marke

