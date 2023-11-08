African Football League bounty bolsters Sundowns’ already seemingly unreachable dominant domestic dynasty

Mamelodi Sundowns are already aeons ahead of their fellow DStv Premiership sides. The R74-million bounty bagged from winning the inaugural African Football League on Sunday is going to further widen the gap between the Tshwane side and the rest. If South African soccer was a science fiction film, Mamelodi Sundowns would be the all-knowing time traveller who has come from the future. That’s how far ahead the Tshwane giants are of their DStv Premiership competitors.

Masandawana’s monopoly when it comes to the domestic league is evidence enough that they are years ahead of the competition. Last season they clinched a sixth Premiership crown on the spi

