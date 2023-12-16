Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’

President Cyril Ramaphosa met Jewish community leaders this week as the UN General Assembly made its strongest call for an end to the war in Gaza. Jewish community leaders have said that President Ramaphosa has reassured them that Pretoria does not intend severing diplomatic ties with Israel.

In a meeting with the community leaders, Ramaphosa also denounced anti-Semitic behaviour towards Jewish people in South Africa — “including the boycott of Jewish-owned businesses” — as well as Islamophobia. He also condemned Hamas for its actions. Leaders of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) said after meeting Ramaphosa on Wednesday that he “re-iterated Dirco’s public position that there was no intention to sever diplomatic ties between Israel and South Africa.” This position appeared to contradict the ANC support of a resolution passed in Parliament last month calling on Pretoria to sever relations with Israel because of its bombardment of Gaza





