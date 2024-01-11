Haley and DeSantis Pitch 2024 Bids in Final Debate

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis pitched Republicans on their 2024 presidential bids in the final debate before nominating begins. However, they did not make a case for abandoning front-runner Donald Trump. The debate took place in Des Moines, Iowa, five days before the state's primary vote.





Cape Town Street Parade 2024 to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Kaapse Klopse Karnival AssociationMinstrel troupes from across the city will perform for more than 100,000 people in the Cape Town city centre on 2 January 2023.

The Rise of AI: What to Expect in 2024OneX CEO Rob Godlonton discusses the future of AI and its expected growth in the business technology sector. Predictions show that AI will burst into the mainstream in 2024, with the worldwide AI software market projected to reach nearly $251 billion by 2027. The generative AI solutions and platforms market is also expected to have a significant growth rate, surpassing overall AI spending and worldwide IT spending.

S&P 500 Index Expected to Reach Record High in 2024Bloomberg's survey predicts that the S&P 500 Index will climb to 4,808 points in 2024, with lower gains than this year. Respondents also expect the 10-year Treasury yield to drop. Majority of respondents do not see a hard economic landing as the top risk to markets.

Fixed-Wireless Services to Take Over Cellular and Fibre in South Africa by 2024Fixed-wireless services in unlicensed spectrum are expected to become dominant in South Africa by 2024 due to advances in Wi-Fi technology, the availability of unlicensed wireless spectrum, and the unreliability of cellular and fibre networks. Wireless internet service providers (Wisps) operating in the unlicensed spectrum offer advantages such as immunity to power outages and unrestricted growth.

Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Coolest Gadgets Unveiled at CES 2024The coolest gadgets unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 include a face-scanning security lock, a smart home beer brewer, a noise-reducing mask that also keeps your conversations private, and an exercise bike that can charge your electronics.

