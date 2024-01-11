Boksburg SAPS Arrests 200 Suspects in Festive Season Crackdown

The Boksburg SAPS' proactive measures to ensure safety over the festive season bore fruit and led to the arrests of around 200 suspects for various crimes. Despite such efforts, some areas within the precinct reportedly experienced a spike in certain crimes.

Police efforts to maintain public order and security were evident when around mid-December the Boksburg police station in partnership with other local law enforcement agencies launched a comprehensive set of strategies designed to combat crime, track down wanted suspects, recover illegal items and enforce road safety rules. According to Boksburg SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Ntsako Ledwaba, their strategies focused on several key priority crimes, including among others vehicle-related crimes, aggravated robberies and illegal shebeens, as well as road safety. The precinct's concerted actions saw significant reductions in some of the most feared types of crime, including aggravated robberies and murder





