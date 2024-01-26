Proteas Women's Cricket Squad Arrives in Australia for Multi-Format Tour

The Proteas women's cricket squad have arrived in Australia for a multi-format tour against the world champions. Captain Laura Wolvaardt hopes the Proteas women can do something special in Australia when they take on the formidable hosts in a historic multi-format tour. Hilton Moreeng's charges are in Australia for three T20Is, three ODIs and a sole Test from Saturday to 18 February. The last Test the Proteas played was back in 2022 when they drew against England in Taunton.

It'll also be the two teams' first encounter since Australia's historic ICC Women's T20 World Cup final triumph in Cape Town in February last year. "Look, they're the best side in the world. I think they sort of have all bases covered when it comes to all formats of the game," said Wolvaardt. "We're going to have to play some really good cricket over there. At the end of the day, we want to challenge ourselves and measure ourselves against the best in the world. So very excited for the opportunity and to see where we're at.





