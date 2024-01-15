Ankle Tattoos: Playful and Feminine Designs for Women

Ankle tattoos have been making rounds on the red carpet for as long as we can remember, with some of the biggest names in the industry choosing to embellish that delicate part of their lower leg with ink. These designs are not only playful, but they also accentuate the feminine and beautiful side of women. Ankle tattoos are limitless and look much better when paired with mules, trainers, heels, or ballerinas. Ankle tattoo ideas for women that will flaunt your walk.

Photo: @breecolage, @linesnshadestattoo_studio on Instagram, Bivni via Getty Images (modified by author)These tattoos are versatile. You can choose to have them small, discreet, or even large. The ink can also be concealed or displayed depending on your preference. Like with most tattoos, it is pretty painful to get these designs, but it is worth it if you weigh them against the results they yield.Have you ever gotten a tattoo before? If not, you can consider these ankle placement





