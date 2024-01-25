South Africa's Third-String Cricket Team to Play Test Matches in New Zealand

Over the coming days, cricket fans will witness the sight of a third-string Proteas team, full of players you’ve never heard of, doing Test duty in New Zealand — an unprecedented event. This is because South Africa’s first- and second-choice players are occupied with the jamboree that is the second edition of the SA20. As a result, they aren’t available to play Test cricket for their country, once seen as the zenith of every cricketer’s career.

The SA20 takes pride of place on the calendar because it pays the bills by generating broadcast rights revenue across the worl





mailandguardian » / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cricket South Africa meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies over David Teeger matterThe South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council will intervene in the David Teeger matter after their meeting with Cricket South Africa didn't go as planned. The SAJBD took umbrage at the demotion of Teeger as captain from the South Africa Under-19 World Cup that starts on Friday.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

South Africa Introduces New Two-Pot Retirement SystemSouth Africa will implement a new two-pot retirement system by September, allowing members to access short-term savings while ensuring long-term retirement savings. However, there are potential risks and challenges associated with the new system.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa's New Energy Generation Plan Criticized for Lack of DetailThe new energy generation plan for South Africa has been labelled as a ‘shoddy piece of work’, lacking detail, and indicating that loadshedding is on the cards for the next seven years. Independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson criticizes the plan for its lack of references and costing information. The plan falls short of the recommended generation capacity and foresees a deficit in supply and demand until the end of the decade.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

New Car Models Expected to Launch in South AfricaManufacturers are preparing to unveil their latest car models in South Africa. Audi, BMW, and Citroen are among the brands expected to launch new vehicles throughout the year.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest wicket-taker in Test cricket historyKagiso Rabada has become the fastest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket, surpassing legends like Malcolm Marshall and Shane Warne. Rabada's strike rate is better than any other Test bowler in cricket history.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Understanding the Terms and Concepts of Glass Recycling in South AfricaThe Glass Recycling Company provides important words to learn in the journey of glass recycling in South Africa, highlighting the significance of understanding the terms and concepts involved.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »