Severe Drought Adds to Challenges for War-Stricken Villagers in Ethiopia

Villagers in Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia are facing severe drought, adding to the challenges they already face from the recent war. The crisis is occurring earlier than expected, with the main harvest season approaching. The government denies an imminent famine but relief veterans compare it to the 1984 famine. The UN estimates that over 20 million Ethiopians need food aid, with Tigray being particularly alarming.

The region's authorities state that more than half of the population, 3.5 million people, require aid for the entire year





