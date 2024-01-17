Cricket South Africa meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies over David Teeger matter

Cricket South Africa met with the South African Jewish Board of Deputies regarding the David Teeger matter that refuses to go away. The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council will intervene in the David Teeger matter after their meeting with Cricket South Africa didn't go as planned. The SAJBD took umbrage at the demotion of Teeger as captain from the South Africa Under-19 World Cup that starts on Friday.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council (ICC) will intervene in the David Teeger matter after Tuesday's meeting with Cricket South Africa (CSA) didn't go as planned, something that left them seething, especially with what they perceived to be a lack of clarity around security matters that led to Teeger being shafted as captain. The SAJBD and CSA met on Tuesday in what became a failed attempt to iron out their differences after Teeger was stripped of the South African Under-19 team captaincy, something CSA's board executed on Frida





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

South Africa's Construction Industry Receives Boost with R6.43bn TendersThe SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has started adjudicating R6.43 billion worth of tenders, which will be awarded in early 2024. This will provide a welcome boost for South Africa's beleaguered construction industry.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Financial Challenges and Debt Management in South AfricaA recent study conducted by Nedbank reveals that 42% of South Africans struggle to manage their debt, causing significant concerns about their mental health. As interest rates rise, it is crucial to reflect on financial portfolios to avoid sinking deeper into debt.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Video Claims Food in South Africa Contains Graphene OxideA video circulating on WhatsApp claims that food in South Africa contains graphene oxide. The video shows a man crushing Weet-Bix cereal and using a magnet to demonstrate the presence of magnetic graphene oxide. He alleges that this substance is found in vaccines and is deadly to people.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Thabo Mbeki Emerges as South Africa's Most Popular PoliticianFifteen years after the ANC recalled him as South Africa’s president, Thabo Mbeki has emerged as the country’s most popular politician, according to a recent poll by the Social Research Foundation.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Navigating the process of submitting building plans for approval in South AfricaUnderstanding the intricacies of submitting building plans for approval in South Africa is essential to ensure compliance with local regulations and a smooth construction process.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »