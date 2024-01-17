Starfield Drops from Steam's Top-Selling and Most-Played Lists

Starfield, Bethesda's highly anticipated game, has dropped from Steam's top-selling and most-played lists just four months after its launch. Despite costing $400 million and taking eight years to develop, the game now sits at the 245th spot in terms of sales on the platform, with less than 10,000 players worldwide on PC. This is a significant drop for Bethesda, as their previous titles like Skyrim and Fallout 76 still remain popular on Steam.





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.