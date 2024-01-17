EFF MPs Face Charges of Contempt of Parliament for Disrupting House Sitting

EFF MPs are facing charges of contempt of Parliament for disrupting a House sitting in June 2022. Chaos erupts after members of EFF are asked to leave the house during the Presidency Budget Vote Debate Response at Parliament on 10 June 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geachhandled the “chaos” caused by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members in Parliament “to the best of her ability”, the Powers and Privileges Committee has heard.

On Tuesday, the committee continued with its disciplinary hearings into the conduct of the 10 EFF MPs accused of disrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s budget vote on 9 and 10 June 2022.The party members – including Naledi Chirwa, Yoliswa Yako, Sinawo Tambo and Natasha Ntlangwini – were charged with contempt of Parliament, among other charges.On Tuesday, Advocate Tanya Golden, the initiator in the matter, continued to question Secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso about what had transpired as video footage was being presented.“Proceedings were suspended at that point because of what had just happene





