Thabo Mbeki Emerges as South Africa's Most Popular Politician

Fifteen years after the ANC recalled him as South Africa’s president, Thabo Mbeki has emerged as the country’s most popular politician, according to a recent poll by the Social Research Foundation. His popularity is probably a reflection of the failures of his successors and nostalgia for the six-year mini-boom when the economy grew rapidly and created millions of jobs. After he resigned, there were “nine wasted years” under Jacob Zuma, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters





mailandguardian » / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's 2024 General Election: ANC's Majority at RiskNew surveys indicate that the incumbent ANC stands a chance of losing its long-standing majority at the national (and more of the provincial) polls for the first time in the nation’s thirty-year democratic history.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South African Post Office Seeks Additional Funding to Avoid BankruptcyThe South African Post Office is requesting an additional R3.8 billion in government funding to prevent bankruptcy. Thousands of jobs are still expected to be lost despite the financial injection.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

South Africa unveils plan for Just Energy TransitionSouth Africa announces the Just Energy Transition Implementation Plan (JET-IP) to guide the country's shift to a low-carbon economy and meet carbon emissions reduction commitments. The plan aims to promote inclusive economic growth, ensure energy security, and create employment opportunities. It requires R1.5 trillion from 2023 to 2027 for decarbonising the economy.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Meat prices in South Africa decrease, making braai cheaperMeat prices in South Africa have come down significantly since the start of the year, which should make it cheaper to host a braai this coming festive season relative to pricing at the end of last year.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa's Data Centre Industry Continues to GrowSouth Africa's data centre industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with top providers investing billions in the country's economy. These data centres support businesses, hosting providers, and hyperscalers, providing power supply, resources, and space for server management. Teraco recently completed a major upgrade at its DB1 data centre in Durban.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

ArcelorMittal South Africa to Close Major Steel Operations, Thousands of Jobs at RiskArcelorMittal South Africa is shutting down its Newcastle and Vereeniging steel operations, leading to potential job losses for thousands of employees. CEO Kobus Verster discusses the decision and its impact on employees during the festive season.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »