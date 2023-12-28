Israeli Forces Pound Central Gaza as Palestinian Authorities Report More Deaths

Israeli forces pounded central Gaza by land, sea and air and Palestinian authorities reported dozens more deaths, with the UN health agency saying thousands of people were trying to flee the fighting. Israel remains resolved to wipe out Hamas in response to the militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel, despite international calls for a ceasefire and easing of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli planes carried out three strikes in Al Nuseirat in central Gaza, killing seven people and wounding several others, medics said late yesterday. The UN World Health Organisation said its staff had seen tens of thousands of people fleeing heavy strikes in Khan Younis and the Middle Area on foot, on donkeys or in cars. Makeshift shelters were being built along the road, it said yesterda





Israeli forces battle Hamas militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces clash with Hamas militants in southern Gaza, prompting a UN warning of a worsening situation for civilians.

Israeli Forces Continue Operations in Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing ConflictIsraeli forces pound central Gaza as casualties rise and people attempt to flee. Israel's military chief states that the war will last for months, emphasizing the determination to dismantle Hamas. Israel also signals potential escalation of response to cross-border attacks from Lebanon.

Israeli Forces Battle Hamas in Pursuit of Control in GazaIsrael battles Hamas militants in pursuit of full control of northern Gaza. Thick smoke hangs over Jabalia as residents report aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks. Hamas claims to have destroyed five Israeli tanks. Israel's forces prepare to expand the ground offensive to other areas in the Strip.

Israeli Forces Launch Deadly Attacks on Gaza StripIsraeli forces launched deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip, hitting a refugee camp and a hospital, and killing a teenage girl. The attacks resulted in a high number of casualties, including the son of a Hamas-ally Islamic Jihad spokesman.

Gaza Morgue Overwhelmed as Death Toll Rises in Israeli AirstrikesWorkers in the morgue of Nasser Hospital in Gaza wrap the bodies of people killed in Israeli airstrikes. The death toll stands at around 20,000, with thousands more buried beneath the rubble. About 70% of those killed are women and children.

Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens in Gaza StripAt least 70 people were killed in a recent Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials. The attack occurred after one of the deadliest nights in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Many of the victims were women and children.

