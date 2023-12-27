Israeli Forces Continue Operations in Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israeli forces continue to operate in the Gaza Strip, conducting airstrikes and ground operations against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. The conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, with thousands of people attempting to flee the fighting. Israel's military chief has stated that the war will last for several months, emphasizing the determination to dismantle Hamas.

Additionally, Israel has indicated that it may increase its response to cross-border attacks from Lebanon, where Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, is based





