Israeli Forces Battle Hamas in Pursuit of Control in Gaza

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Israel battled Hamas militants on Saturday in pursuit of its elusive interim goal of full control of northern Gaza. Thick smoke hung over the northern town of Jabalia and residents reported persistent aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks. Hamas' armed wing claimed to have destroyed five Israeli tanks in the area.

Israel's chief military spokesperson stated that its forces had achieved almost complete operational control of northern Gaza and were preparing to expand the ground offensive to other areas in the Strip, with a focus on the south





Israeli forces battle Hamas militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces clash with Hamas militants in southern Gaza, prompting a UN warning of a worsening situation for civilians.

Israel and Hamas agree on prisoner release and truce in GazaIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement to release hostages and prisoners and offer a four-day truce to Gaza residents. This marks a major diplomatic breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between the two parties.

Israel-Hamas Truce Delayed as Battles Continue in GazaQatar announced that the truce between Israel and Hamas would begin on Friday morning, later than expected due to ongoing negotiations. Battles between Hamas and Israeli troops continued in northern Gaza, while Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Israeli Parents Name Babies After Communities Attacked by HamasIsraeli parents have been naming newborn babies after communities that were attacked by Hamas militants on October 7, in tribute to the victims, the interior ministry said Thursday.

Hamas Leader to Discuss New Gaza Ceasefire in EgyptThe head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is due in Egypt for discussions on a new Gaza ceasefire. Israel said it is willing to agree to a ceasefire in exchange for hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave. International pressure is mounting for a new truce deal, and the UN is due to vote on a ceasefire on Wednesday.

Israeli army's death toll in Gaza surpasses 2014 ground offensiveThe Israeli army's death toll in Gaza is already almost twice as high as during a ground offensive in 2014, a reflection of how far it has pushed into the enclave and of Hamas' effective use of guerrilla tactics and an expanded arsenal.

