Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens in Gaza Strip

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on December 18, 2023.At a funeral in Gaza on Monday a line of Palestinians touched white shrouds containing the bodies of at least 70 people who Palestinian health officials said were killed by an Israeli airstrike targeting Maghazi in the centre of the besieged strip.

It came after one of the enclave’s deadliest nights in the 11-week-old battle between Israel and Hamas. One man hugged a dead child and others were hysterical. “The strikes were at 2. The walls and the curtains fell on us,” says one man. “I reached down to my four-year-old child but all I found were rocks.” Strikes that began hours before midnight persisted into Monday. Palestinian media said Israel stepped up air and ground shelling in central Gaza with local residents saying they had lived one of their worst nights since the war began. Health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra says many of those killed at Maghazi were women and childre





SABC News Online » / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Forces Launch Deadly Attacks on Gaza StripIsraeli forces launched deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip, hitting a refugee camp and a hospital, and killing a teenage girl. The attacks resulted in a high number of casualties, including the son of a Hamas-ally Islamic Jihad spokesman.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

Israeli forces battle Hamas militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces clash with Hamas militants in southern Gaza, prompting a UN warning of a worsening situation for civilians.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Israeli army's death toll in Gaza surpasses 2014 ground offensiveThe Israeli army's death toll in Gaza is already almost twice as high as during a ground offensive in 2014, a reflection of how far it has pushed into the enclave and of Hamas' effective use of guerrilla tactics and an expanded arsenal.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Forces Battle Hamas in Pursuit of Control in GazaIsrael battles Hamas militants in pursuit of full control of northern Gaza. Thick smoke hangs over Jabalia as residents report aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks. Hamas claims to have destroyed five Israeli tanks. Israel's forces prepare to expand the ground offensive to other areas in the Strip.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Gaza Morgue Overwhelmed as Death Toll Rises in Israeli AirstrikesWorkers in the morgue of Nasser Hospital in Gaza wrap the bodies of people killed in Israeli airstrikes. The death toll stands at around 20,000, with thousands more buried beneath the rubble. About 70% of those killed are women and children.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Hamas Leader to Discuss New Gaza Ceasefire in EgyptThe head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is due in Egypt for discussions on a new Gaza ceasefire. Israel said it is willing to agree to a ceasefire in exchange for hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave. International pressure is mounting for a new truce deal, and the UN is due to vote on a ceasefire on Wednesday.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »