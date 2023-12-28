Battle for CEO Position at GGDA Intensifies as Preferred Candidate Heads to Court

The ongoing battle for CEO position at the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) has intensified as Simphiwe Hamilton, the board’s preferred candidate rejected by MEC Tasneem Motara, headed to court to contest the directive to restart the recruitment process. The board’s leadership were also ‘rotated’ in a December AGM.

The selection of a permanent head of the GGDA has stalled once again with legal action taken by the board's preferred candidate, Simphiwe Hamilton, who had been rejected by MEC Tasneem Motara. In yet another surprising move, the board's leadership, including Dr Sibongile Vilakazi and Thembisa Fakude, were "rotated" in an AGM held on 8 December 2023.





