Video Claims Food in South Africa Contains Graphene Oxide

A video circulating on WhatsApp claims that food in South Africa contains graphene oxide. The video shows a man crushing Weet-Bix cereal and using a magnet to demonstrate the presence of magnetic graphene oxide. He alleges that this substance is found in vaccines and is deadly to people.





ewnupdates » / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Wealth tax proposed to fund basic income grant in South AfricaSouth Africa’s top income earners should pay a wealth tax to fund the basic income grant (BIG) and help take millions of South Africans out of poverty. The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and the Applied Development Research Solutions have proposed a 1% wealth tax on the country’s wealthiest households, which could generate revenue of about R70 billion.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

South Africa's Zulu King Recognition Dismissed by CourtSouth Africa's president and monarch were stunned by a court ruling dismissing recognition of the Zulu king, reopening old succession wounds.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

South Africa to release draft electricity infrastructure plan for public commentMinister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the release of the draft IRP 2023 for public comment. The plan reviews the approved IRP 2019 and covers the 2030 and 2050 time horizons.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

South Africa Approves Roadmap to Fix Freight Industry ChallengesThe South African cabinet has approved a new roadmap aimed at fixing the challenges that the country’s freight industry faces, which include unused and unusable rails, faulty infrastructure, and the shift of freight to roads.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

South Africa's failing infrastructure and corruption deter foreign investmentThe richest man in South Africa, Johann Rupert, expresses concerns about the country's failing infrastructure, lawlessness, and corruption, stating that it hinders foreign investment. He criticizes politicians for their inability to inspire investor confidence and warns about the consequences of not guaranteeing basic necessities like electricity and water. Major private sector players also show signs of decreasing commitment to the country, with ArcelorMittal winding down its business and risking 3500 jobs.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »