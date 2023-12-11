South Africa to release draft electricity infrastructure plan for public comment

In a media briefing on Monday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the release of the draft IRP 2023 for public comment. The plan reviews the approved IRP 2019 and covers the 2030 and 2050 time horizons. Key assumptions used in the IRP 2019 have significantly changed, including electricity demand projection and the cost of new power-generation technologies.





South Africa's Andile Ngcaba addresses Africa Tech Festival 2023Andile Ngcaba, South Africa's first post-apartheid era telecommunications director-general-turned-businessman, addressed the prestigious Africa Tech Festival 2023 in Cape Town. His refreshing response to a question on driving change in Africa's digital landscape was well-received by the audience, including Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele.

South Africa's draft legislation on advance pricing agreements welcomedTweaks to draft legislation introducing an advance pricing agreement (APA) programme for South Africa have been widely welcomed. The legislation is in line with international trends and gives effect to recommendations made by the Davis Tax Committee. The legislation will create far more certainty around large-scale international transactions that have transfer pricing implications.

Africa Fibre Forum 2023: Accelerating Fibre Rollout in AfricaThe Africa Fibre Forum 2023, hosted by Digital Council Africa (DCA) and co-sponsored by Huawei and the World Broadband Association (WBBA), took place in Cape Town and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the rollout of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of Africa Com, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50+ organizations, and several media outlets. Among the consensus points reached during the event is that digitalisation and globalisation have made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. As such, having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosion

Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for AfricaMinisters of Communications and Digital Technologies and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) member states convened in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for Africa. The Forum was co-organised by the ATU and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) of South Africa, with the aim of advancing the digital transformation agenda in Africa.

Banking app kidnapping: New crime trend sweeping South AfricaBusiness owners and individuals are being targeted by syndicates who use threats of violence to drain their victims’ bank accounts.

Economists Not Expecting Significant Job Creation in South AfricaEconomists predict that the third quarter of this year will not see a significant increase in job creation in South Africa. Ongoing logistics impediments and power supply issues are cited as reasons for the lack of job opportunities in the mining and manufacturing sectors. Concerns are raised about the impact of job losses on families and the overall unemployment rate.

