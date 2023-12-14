South Africa's Zulu King Recognition Dismissed by Court

South Africa’s president and monarch were stunned by a court ruling dismissing recognition of the Zulu king, reopening old succession wounds. Experts are divided on the impact of this week’s ruling on Misuzulu Zulu, but say it shows that South Africa has not yet learned how to handle the country’s traditional customs. The 49-year-old king’s older brother, Prince Simakade, was behind the latest royal showdown.

Simakade sought the ruling by the Pretoria High Court which said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was “unlawful” to recognise the king at an elaborate ceremony in October 2022. 'Only once completed their thorough study of the judgment will a determination on the way forward be made,' Ramaphosa’s spokesperson said





