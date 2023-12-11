Court sets aside Ramaphosa's decision to recognise Misuzulu as Zulu king

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to recognise Misuzulu KaZwelithini as the Zulu king. The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria declared the decision to recognise Misuzulu as the Zulu king as unlawful and invalid. The court has agreed with submissions made by Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi Zulu that due process was not followed in the nomination and appointment of Misuzulu as the successor to the throne.

The court ordered Ramaphosa to appoint an investigative committee to conduct an investigation and provide a report regarding allegations that the identification of Misizulu was not done in terms of customary laws and customs.





