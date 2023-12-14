Refugee mother's journey amid Congo conflict

After heavily armed rebels surrounded her small village in eastern Democratic Republic Congo, Musa Bi walked for seven days with six young children until she reached a UN-run refugee camp. The 42-year-old is filled with worry, with no idea of the fate of her husband and two other children, as the family was separated in the chaos that followed the advance by the M23 rebels.

She has little thought for the 20 December presidential election - and while the conflict taking place around her may be dominating the campaign, there will no voting in several areas of the North Kivu province where she lives because of the unrest. "M23 came. They were fighting with our soldiers. We started running and those who could not run away, they were killed," she tells the BBC. Fortunate to survive, Mrs Bi and her children slept in other villages until they reached the Bushagala camp only to be once more spending the nights out in the open, often in the rai





