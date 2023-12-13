Intercape Seeks Contempt of Court Charges Against Police Commissioners

Bus company Intercape wants national police commissioner Fanie Masemola and Eastern Cape commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene to be held in contempt of court for failing to protect its buses and passengers from the taxi mob. In a founding affidavit, Intercape's CEO, Johann Ferreira, said they were compelled to bring in the application to address the problem of the police service failing to protect passengers and drivers from being attacked by the members of the taxi associations.





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congo's Gecamines Seeks Copper, Cobalt Marketing RightsCongo's state mining group Gecamines is pushing to secure the rights to buy copper and cobalt at mines it has holdings in, as it aims to build its own stocks and trade the metals.

Source: ReutersAfrica - 🏆 31. / 53 Read more »

South African Post Office Seeks Additional Funding to Avoid BankruptcyThe South African Post Office is requesting an additional R3.8 billion in government funding to prevent bankruptcy. Thousands of jobs are still expected to be lost despite the financial injection.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

South Africa's Transnet Seeks Funding for Turnaround PlanSouth Africa's Transnet is seeking funding for its turnaround plan to address port and rail congestion. The government wants to see progress on Transnet's turnaround plan before providing any funding.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa's Transnet Seeks Funding for Turnaround PlanTransnet is looking for financial support to address port and rail congestion, but the government's recent bailout of Eskom has made it more challenging to receive funding.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Kenya President Ruto Seeks to Regularise Chief Administrative SecretariesPresident Ruto wants to anchor the position of chief administrative secretaries in law and has sent an amendment to parliament. This move is seen as a way to reward his political allies who failed to win political seats in the 2022 election.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Transnet seeks proposals for reconstruction of Durban Container TerminalState-owned port and logistics operator Transnet has announced a request for proposals for the reconstruction, deepening, and lengthening of two berths at Durban Container Terminal's Pier 2 North Quay. This is part of the KwaZulu-Natal Ports Master Plan to transform the container port into an international hub. Durban is currently ranked among the least efficient ports in the world.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »