South Africa Approves Roadmap to Fix Freight Industry Challenges

The South African cabinet has approved a new roadmap to address the challenges faced by the country's freight industry. The plan includes fixing run-down trains, securing railroads from thieves and vandals, and injecting funds into the company. Transnet, which has lost 80 percent of its rail freight to trucks, has no set timeline for when the plan will take effect. The rail networks were left abandoned during the COVID-19 lockdowns and were never recovered.

As a result, freight has shifted to roads, increasing the need for more trucks





South Africa's Andile Ngcaba addresses Africa Tech Festival 2023Andile Ngcaba, South Africa's first post-apartheid era telecommunications director-general-turned-businessman, addressed the prestigious Africa Tech Festival 2023 in Cape Town. His refreshing response to a question on driving change in Africa's digital landscape was well-received by the audience, including Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele.

Africa Fibre Forum 2023: Accelerating Fibre Rollout in AfricaThe Africa Fibre Forum 2023, hosted by Digital Council Africa (DCA) and co-sponsored by Huawei and the World Broadband Association (WBBA), took place in Cape Town and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the rollout of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of Africa Com, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50+ organizations, and several media outlets. Among the consensus points reached during the event is that digitalisation and globalisation have made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. As such, having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosion

Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for AfricaMinisters of Communications and Digital Technologies and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) member states convened in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for Africa. The Forum was co-organised by the ATU and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) of South Africa, with the aim of advancing the digital transformation agenda in Africa.

Tragic Turn for Migratory Birds in South AfricaICYMI | The annual spectacle of migratory birds arriving in South Africa in spring took a tragic turn this year when numerous bee-eaters and swallows perished during the cold snap at the end of October.

Powerful Exhibit at Moses Mabhida Stadium Chronicles South Africa's HistoryA visit to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, reveals a powerful exhibit called 'South Africa in the Making'. The exhibit showcases images and narration that highlight the country's journey towards becoming a 'Rainbow Nation'.

Israel recalls ambassador to South Africa over embassy closure callIsrael recalls its ambassador to South Africa after the ruling ANC party calls for the closure of the Israeli embassy. South Africa also recalls its diplomats from Israel. The head of the World Health Organisation condemns the attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

