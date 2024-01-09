Durban Businesswoman Returns Award After Misogynistic Comments

Durban stockpiling queen and businessperson Ncumisa Ndelu has decided to return her women in finance award to the Sebenza Women Awards. This after Umkhokha actor and award co-founder Kininonke “Kini” Shandu made misogynistic comments on his Facebook page about women who had children out of wedlock. On Sunday, the Umkhokha actor took to his Facebook page to insinuate that it was embarrassing for men to marry women who had two to three children out of wedlock.

When you impregnate a girl, you must cleanse her father’s home and young women of the community because you have tarnished their name by impregnating an innocent child. So, when you take one who has two or three who wasn’t cleansed and bring her to your father’s house, who do you think will cleanse that house, or you don’t care about the embarrassment you are causing? When Shandu was called out, he continued to call the women “imdlambila” (vicious snakes) in a different post. The posts did not sit well with most women, including Ndelu, who also had her first born out of wedloc





