Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest wicket-taker in Test cricket history

Kagiso Rabada has become the fastest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket, surpassing legends like Malcolm Marshall and Shane Warne. Rabada's strike rate is better than any other Test bowler in cricket history.

You know that I have recently been so fixated on how good bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Nandre Burger and Mitchell Starc are, that I have overlooked a guy who is quietly blazing his way through Test history. I am referring to Kagiso Rabada, who took another five-for on Tuesday (his 14th overall) and in doing so, became the fastest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.

Yep, I’m not exaggerating, KG Rabada has the greatest strike rate of all Test bowlers in cricket history — better than Malcolm Marshall, Waqar Yunis, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitheran, Dennis Lillee, Joel Garner, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Glen McGrath, Dale Steyn — the whole damn toot. KG is literally taking wickets at a rate never seen before — a scalp every five-and-a-half over

