Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest wicket-taker in Test cricket history

You know that I have recently been so fixated on how good bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Nandre Burger and Mitchell Starc are, that I have overlooked a guy who is quietly blazing his way through Test history. I am referring to Kagiso Rabada, who took another five-for on Tuesday (his 14th overall) and in doing so, became the fastest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.

Yep, I’m not exaggerating, KG Rabada has the greatest strike rate of all Test bowlers in cricket history — better than Malcolm Marshall, Waqar Yunis, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitheran, Dennis Lillee, Joel Garner, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Glen McGrath, Dale Steyn — the whole damn toot. KG is literally taking wickets at a rate never seen before — a scalp every five-and-a-half over





mailandguardian

