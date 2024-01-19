Prominent Electrical Figure in Benoni Passes Away

A well-known figure in the electrical business in Benoni for decades, Tommy Chalmers of R&T Chalmers Electrical, died on January 6. His funeral service was held at Northfield Methodist Church on January 18. According to Tommy’s daughter, Karen Chalmers, her dad was a prominent figure in Benoni’s service organisations and on the sports field. His name also appears on the Cranbourne Avenue Lane of Fame.

Born on January 1, 1942, in Benoni, to parents Alf and Iris Chalmers, Tommy went to Tom Newby School and Benoni High. In primary school, he obtained full colours for cricket, tennis and football and received the Rotary Fellowship prize for scholastic ability, sportsmanship and popularity. He was a prefect in his final year at Tom Newby, an honour again bestowed on him in matric at Benoni High. ALSO READ: BAC honours stalwart Pete At Benoni High School, Tommy achieved full colours for football, tennis and cricket, represented Eastern Transvaal in the U16 and U18 football sides, and was part of the Transvaal High Schools team in 195





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In pictures: Benoni Monkey and Bird Park animals celebrate Christmas earlyThe Benoni Monkey and Bird Park held their Day of Animal Christmas fun on the 22 December 2023. They encouraged children to participate in the filling up of the Christmas treats for the animals and then distributed them to all the animals in the park. Shadow the Tiger with his snowman treat of meat and spices during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. A Fennec Fox with its treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Cane the Ocelot during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Remembering South Africa's Prominent Figures Lost in 2023City Press pays tribute to influential individuals whose lives were tragically cut short in 2023, leaving a void in their respective spaces. The deaths of Itumeleng Mosoeu and AKA have deeply saddened the nation, as they were both highly regarded figures in their fields.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Controversial Figure Carolyn Bryant and the Tragic Lynching of Emmett TillCarolyn Bryant is a controversial figure who falsely accused Emmett Till of making improper advances towards her, leading to his tragic lynching. This article explores the background of Carolyn Bryant and her son, Lamar Bryant.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Balenciaga: From Fashion House to EmpireA look at the rise of Balenciaga as a prominent fashion brand and its influence on pop culture.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

South African Wildlife Photographer Gerald Hinde Finalist in People's Choice AwardBenoni resident and internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer Gerald Hinde is a finalist in the People's Choice Award category of London's Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. His image, titled Curiosity, was captured in the Kruger National Park.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

South Africa Files Urgent Case Against Israel at ICJ for Genocide in GazaSouth Africa has initiated proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing the state of committing crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The case will be heard next week and South Africa's legal team includes prominent lawyers.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »