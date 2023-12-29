In pictures: Benoni Monkey and Bird Park animals celebrate Christmas early

The Benoni Monkey and Bird Park held their Day of Animal Christmas fun on the 22 December 2023. They encouraged children to participate in the filling up of the Christmas treats for the animals and then distributed them to all the animals in the park. Shadow the Tiger with his snowman treat of meat and spices during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023.

A Fennec Fox with its treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Cane the Ocelot during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023





