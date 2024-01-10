South African Wildlife Photographer Gerald Hinde Finalist in People's Choice Award

Benoni resident and internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer Gerald Hinde is a finalist in the People's Choice Award category of London's Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. His image, titled Curiosity, was captured in the Kruger National Park.





