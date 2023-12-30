Remembering South Africa's Prominent Figures Lost in 2023

As the year comes to a close, City Press remembers these well-known individuals whose lives were cut short in 2023. The deaths of South Africa's prominent figures left a gap in their respective spaces. The country mourned the loss of these influential individuals while noting the roles they played. Itumeleng Mosoeu, who was famously known as Vusi ma R5, was a big name in Pretoria and the Barcadi space. He was gunned down at a pub in Soshanguve.

The up-and-coming artist's death devastated people in Pretoria, as he was set to only grow in his respective genre. On that dreadful Friday evening, the country received the news of the death of AKA. He was gunned down at Wish restaurant in Durban at 11pm as he was leaving the establishment. Mzansi was shattered by the news, as his death came just days before the release of his much-anticipated album 'Mass Country





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Economic Activity in South Africa Levels Off in Final Months of 2023After a stronger than expected first half of the year, economic activity measured in the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) levelled off in the final months of 2023. The November index reading reflected another disappointing month, moderating to the same level as a year ago. Economist Elize Kruger discusses the likelihood of heading towards a technical recession.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Growth in South Africa's Mobile Network Industry in 2023South Africa’s mobile network industry continued to see overall growth in customers, coverage, and revenues in 2023. Another key development was the Competition Commission’s recommendation that the Competition Tribunal not approve Vodacom’s proposed acquisition of a 30% stake in fibre player Maziv — which owns Vumatel and DFA.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

South Africa's Successful HIV Treatment ProgrammeSouth Africa has one of the largest public-sector chronic medicine programmes for HIV treatment in the world. Approximately 5.8 million out of 7.8 million HIV-positive individuals in the country are on antiretroviral treatment.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Interview with Max Price on the State of South AfricaCelebrating 1 year of insightful conversations on FixSA with maggsonmedia: Max Price - a former vice-chancellor of UCT, shares wisdom on leadership, 'the devil is in the detail & there’s a sense that policies don’t get implemented.' Download podcast ⬇️

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »