Google and Samsung Announce Partnership to Bring AI Technology to Samsung Smartphone Users

Google’s Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 to deploy in producing new text, voice, and image features on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Google Cloud have announced a new multi-year partnership to bring Google Cloud’s generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to Samsung smartphone users around the globe.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series announced at Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose, California, Samsung will be the first Google Cloud partner to deploy Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 on Vertex AI via the cloud to their smartphone devices. “Google and Samsung have long shared deeply held values around the importance of making technology more helpful and accessible for everyon





Risks Surrounding South Africa's Election Cloud Outlook for StocksRisks around an election expected to be the most competitive since South Africa became a democracy in 1994 cloud the outlook for its stocks next year. Turbulence around the poll threatens to curb the benefit to Johannesburg stocks from falling interest rates and a soft landing in major economies. Surveys suggest the ruling African National Congress could lose its absolute majority for the first time since coming to power almost 30 years ago.

Accusations of electoral fraud cloud Congo President's second termAccusations by opposition leaders of electoral fraud and political repression will likely cloud President Felix Tshisekedi's second term as it did the first.

The Adoption of 'Cloud First' Policy in Public SectorThe adoption of ‘cloud first’ as a public sector policy could see a variety of organisations improve their way of working in a more effective and efficient way. Data challenges become increasingly complex, contributing to the evolution of public sector cloud strategies.

Samsung Unveils Impressive Galaxy S24 Series with AI FeaturesSamsung's latest flagship smartphone range, the Galaxy S24 series, impresses with its premium feel and AI-powered features. The lineup includes the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, which were unveiled at the Unpacked event in San Jose. The devices offer enhanced Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a titanium frame for a lighter feel. Samsung showcased the devices and their Galaxy AI features through hands-on sessions and demos.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S24 Series with AI TechnologySamsung Electronics has introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24, offering new mobile experiences with the help of Galaxy AI. The AI technology enhances various aspects of the user experience, including communication, creativity, and search. The pre-order availability of the Galaxy S24 Series has also been announced, with the official launch in South Africa on February 14.

Google's Gemini Pro AI Tool Now Available for Business Use CasesGoogle has released Gemini Pro, an AI tool that businesses can use for their specific needs. The tool includes a curated list of 130 AI models and is ready for business use cases.

