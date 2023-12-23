Balenciaga: From Fashion House to Empire

Over the last few years, Balenciaga has gone from a fashion house I just kinda sorta knew about, to an empire I could not escape – especially on social media. I don’t recall it having any impact on me during my fashion formative years (i.e., high school and onwards), but to be fair, the beginnings of my fashion journey leaned more towards Markhams than Margiela. It was a dark time and I do not want to talk about it.

I only really began checking for the brand after American Horror Story: Coven’s Myrtle Snow (Michelle Page) screamed out ‘BALENCIAGA!’ as her final words before she was (unfairly) burnt at the stake. Retrospectively, that is what has come to define my overall thoughts on Balenciaga: part camp, part pop culture, part c*nt. As my knowledge and relationship with fashion grew, so did my respect for Balenciaga, despite it still not my cup of tea (I’m more of a McQueen and Schiaparelli kinda girl





