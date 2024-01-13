South Africa Files Urgent Case Against Israel at ICJ for Genocide in Gaza

South Africa has filed an urgent case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the state of crimes of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. South Africa's legal team for the case includes prominent lawyers such as John Dugard, Max du Plessis, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, and Adila Hassim. The case will be heard at the ICJ in the Hague next week.





The Presidency said South African was obliged "to prevent genocide from occurring" against Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the application against Israel was filed on Friday.

South Africa Files Case Against Israel for Genocidal Acts in GazaThe South African government has filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that Israel is engaging in genocidal acts in Gaza. The case will be heard in January 2024 and contends that Israel is committing human rights violations under the Genocide Convention.

South Africa accuses Israel of violating Genocide Convention in GazaThe International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings on 11-12 January at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court, in a case brought by South Africa against Israel. South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Both Israel and South Africa have ratified the genocide convention.

Supporters gather outside court as South Africa presents case against Israel at ICJAbout 100 people gathered outside the Western Cape High Court to express support for South Africa’s legal team at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. The application asks the court to find that there is prima facie evidence that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and to order a ceasefire and take other measures to prevent genocide from being committed.

South Africa Presents Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJPublic hearings in South Africa's genocide case against Israel began at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. South Africa accuses Israel of genocide and violation of the UN Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip.

Ramaphosa assures Jewish community Pretoria won’t sever ties with Israel, but condemns Gaza ‘genocide’President Cyril Ramaphosa met Jewish community leaders this week as the UN General Assembly made its strongest call for an end to the war in Gaza. Jewish community leaders have said that President Ramaphosa has reassured them that Pretoria does not intend severing diplomatic ties with Israel. In a meeting with the community leaders, Ramaphosa also denounced anti-Semitic behaviour towards Jewish people in South Africa — “including the boycott of Jewish-owned businesses” — as well as Islamophobia. He also condemned Hamas for its actions. Leaders of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) said after meeting Ramaphosa on Wednesday that he “re-iterated Dirco’s public position that there was no intention to sever diplomatic ties between Israel and South Africa.” This position appeared to contradict the ANC support of a resolution passed in Parliament last month calling on Pretoria to sever relations with Israel because of its bombardment of Gaza.

