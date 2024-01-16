Matric results ‘not compromised’, 14 undocumented children found, Cholera cases surface, and 4 lions euthanised

Umalusi says the matric results have not been compromised overall despite group copying incidents. A Zimbabwean woman was arrested after being seen boarding a bus in SA with 14 undocumented children. Two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera were detected in Limpopo. The euthanising of four lions in Mpakeni has sparked controversy. Black First Land First (BLF) says it will meet with Jacob Zuma to discuss 'possible electoral cooperation'. Four police officers have been arrested for murder.

The ANC snubbed Jewish faith leaders at its birthday festivities





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matric Results to be Released by Basic Education MinisterThe Matric results will be released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on 18 January. Matric pupils at Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for their first Matric exam on 5 November 2020. CEO Mafu Rakometsi said the quality assurance council had externally moderated and approved question papers and school-based assessment tasks, among others, prior to the start of the Matric exams. Umalusi audited the state of readiness of the system to conduct, administer and manage the examinations. Load shedding, community protests, and cheating were identified as factors that could have negatively affected the exams.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

The Impact of Matric Results on South African StudentsWaiting for matric results and processing them when they are published in January is a rich opportunity for parents to model and support the development of grit and resilience.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Amazon's First Satellite Launch Faces Potential SetbackAmazon.com launched its first satellites, but there were concerns that one of them might have been lost. The incident could be a major setback for the company's plans.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Private industry leads first American spacecraft to attempt Moon landing in over 50 yearsA brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Spurs spoil Ratcliffe's first visit as Man Utd co-ownerManchester United failed to welcome the club's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to Old Trafford with a win as Tottenham twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

The Adoption of 'Cloud First' Policy in Public SectorThe adoption of ‘cloud first’ as a public sector policy could see a variety of organisations improve their way of working in a more effective and efficient way. Data challenges become increasingly complex, contributing to the evolution of public sector cloud strategies.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »