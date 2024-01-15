Matric Results to be Released by Basic Education Minister

The Matric results will be released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on 18 January. Matric pupils at Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for their first Matric exam on 5 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee StarkCEO Mafu Rakometsi said the quality assurance council had externally moderated and approved question papers and school-based assessment tasks, among others, prior to the start of the Matric exams.

“Subsequently, Umalusi audited the state of readiness of the system to conduct, administer and manage the examinations,” he said. Rakometsi said Umalusi also monitored some examination centres, participated in marking guidelines standardisation meetings and conducted verification of quality of marking at selected marking centres during the writing of exams as well as marking phases.Department of Basic EducationThe Umalusi CEO revealed that load shedding, community protests and cheating were identified as some of the factors that could have negatively affected the exam





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.