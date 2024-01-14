Spurs spoil Ratcliffe's first visit as Man Utd co-owner

Manchester United failed to welcome the club's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to Old Trafford with a win as Tottenham twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw on Sunday. Ratcliffe was in attendance for the first time since agreeing on a deal to take a 25 percent stake in the English giants for $1.3 billion.

Goals for United forwards in the Premier League have been in short supply at Old Trafford this season, but both Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford struck in the first half, either side of Richarlison's equaliser. A point moves Tottenham level with north London rivals Arsenal but leaves them still outside the top four on goal difference





