Succession Wins Big at Emmy Awards

The HBO show 'Succession' dominated the Emmy Awards, winning six prizes including best drama. The show, which was delayed by four months due to Hollywood strikes, tells the story of a powerful media family and their back-stabbing battles. Stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen also won awards. The show's creator joked about fixing the problem of partisan news coverage getting intertwined with divisive right-wing politics.





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oppenheimer wins big at awards ceremonyThe film 'Oppenheimer' won five prizes at an awards ceremony, including best drama and best director for Christopher Nolan. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who felt guilt despite his loyalty to his country. The movie was praised as a masterpiece by the actors and producer.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

South Africa's Global Trendsetters: #Trending AwardsThe Trending Awards celebrate South Africa's global trendsetters in music, film, and television. This year's list includes R&B princess Tyla Laura Seethal, who has been making waves with her unique blend of Afrobeats and soulful vocals. Her hit song Water has catapulted her to global fame.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

81st Golden Globe Awards: Nominees AnnouncedThe nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards in film and television have been announced, with popular shows and movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things earning multiple nominations. Succession's final season leads the TV nominations, while Netflix's Leave The World Behind did not make the cut. Two new categories were added this year, including best stand-up comedian on television.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

ANC Deputy President Thanks Supporters at StadiumANC deputy president expresses gratitude to stadium attendees and announces reinstatement of awards. Sol Plaatje award winners for 2023 announced. ANC introduces awards to recognize individual contributions.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Christopher Nolan's Drama 'Oppenheimer' Tops Golden GlobesChristopher Nolan's drama 'Oppenheimer' won several awards at the Golden Globes, including best director for Nolan and acting trophies for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. The film explores the tragic story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb, who remained loyal to his country despite feeling tremendous guilt.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Durban Businesswoman Returns Award After Misogynistic CommentsDurban stockpiling queen and businessperson Ncumisa Ndelu has decided to return her women in finance award to the Sebenza Women Awards after misogynistic comments were made by an actor and award co-founder.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »